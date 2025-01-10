Biker hit by car in Mohali succumbs to injuries after three days

Three days after being hit by a speeding car in Sector 105, Mohali, a 34-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The accused fled the spot, while the onlookers rushed the victim to a local private hospital. (Getty image)

The victim was identified as Avtar Singh, of Mauli Baidwan village. As per a report, the victim was on his way to Sector 105 when a Hyundai Aura grey car, bearing number PB-01D-8736, coming from the wrong side rammed into his bike from the opposite side around 4 pm on January 5.

The accused fled the spot, while the onlookers rushed the victim to a local private hospital. Sohana police on Wednesday booked an unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (acts that endanger the personal safety or human life of others through negligence or recklessness) and 324(4) (mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.