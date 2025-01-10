Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biker hit by car in Mohali succumbs to injuries after three days

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 10, 2025 09:02 AM IST

The victim was identified as Avtar Singh, of Mauli Baidwan village; as per a report, the victim was on his way to Sector 105 when a Hyundai Aura grey car, bearing number PB-01D-8736, coming from the wrong side rammed into his bike from the opposite side around 4 pm on January 5

Three days after being hit by a speeding car in Sector 105, Mohali, a 34-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The accused fled the spot, while the onlookers rushed the victim to a local private hospital. (Getty image)
The accused fled the spot, while the onlookers rushed the victim to a local private hospital. (Getty image)

The victim was identified as Avtar Singh, of Mauli Baidwan village. As per a report, the victim was on his way to Sector 105 when a Hyundai Aura grey car, bearing number PB-01D-8736, coming from the wrong side rammed into his bike from the opposite side around 4 pm on January 5.

The accused fled the spot, while the onlookers rushed the victim to a local private hospital. Sohana police on Wednesday booked an unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (acts that endanger the personal safety or human life of others through negligence or recklessness) and 324(4) (mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On