Biker mowed down by truck near IISER in Mohali

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was crushed under a truck near IISER Chowk in Sector 81 on Monday night.

Police said the deceased, identified as Rajesh, a native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot after the truck ran over his head. The truck driver fled the scene before police arrived.

“The body was moved to the civil hospital in Phase 6. His family was informed,” said ASI Om Prakash from Sohana police post.

Another police official said instead of taking the victim to the hospital, passers-by kept filming the accident scene. “No one bothered to take the victim to the hospital until police arrived,” said the cop.