Biker mowed down by truck near IISER in Mohali

Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:25 AM IST

Mohali police said the deceased, identified as Rajesh, a native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot after the truck ran over his head

Rajesh, the deceased. He was run over by a truck near IISER in Mohali on Monday night. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was crushed under a truck near IISER Chowk in Sector 81 on Monday night.

Police said the deceased, identified as Rajesh, a native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot after the truck ran over his head. The truck driver fled the scene before police arrived.

“The body was moved to the civil hospital in Phase 6. His family was informed,” said ASI Om Prakash from Sohana police post.

Another police official said instead of taking the victim to the hospital, passers-by kept filming the accident scene. “No one bothered to take the victim to the hospital until police arrived,” said the cop.

