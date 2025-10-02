Bikram Singh Majithia to get advance notice if custody required, Punjab government tells HC

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia will be given seven days’ prior notice if his arrest is required in a July 31 FIR registered by Amritsar police, the Punjab government informed the High Court. Bikram Singh Majithia (HT File)

This came in response to Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea filed on September 11. Quoting the government counsel, the court order dated September 29 said: “The petitioner’s custody is not required as of now, and in case the investigating agency requires his custodial interrogation at a later stage, prior notice of seven days will be served on him.”

The court subsequently disposed of the petition.

The FIR pertains to obstruction of public servants during a Vigilance Bureau (VB) raid at Majithia’s Amritsar residence on June 25, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case linked to the alleged laundering of ₹540 crore in drug money.

Majithia, currently in judicial custody, claims the case is politically motivated. His earlier bail plea was dismissed by an Amritsar court on August 27.

In the DA case, the Punjab VB filed a 40,000-page chargesheet before a Mohali court on August 22. This case stems from an ongoing probe into a 2021 drug case, for which Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act, based on a 2018 anti-drug task force report. He spent over five months in Patiala jail before securing bail in August 2022. The investigation is still underway.