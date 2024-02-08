Bill to tighten noose against Rillegal developers on cards in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked officers to prepare a draft bill to penalise developers to check the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked officers to prepare a draft bill to penalise developers to check the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state. (Representational Image/ HT File)

Chairing a meeting in the wake of the state government’s decision to do away with the need for an NOC (no objection certificate) for registration of land and property, the CM said, “The noose around illegal colonisers needs to be tightened, for which a fresh law needs to be enacted.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The CM directed officers to draft the new bill before the next session of the state assembly, so that it can be duly approved in the Vidhan Sabha.

“Some developers dupe people by showing them green pastures and sell their unapproved colonies to them. The hapless people have to then run pillar to post for getting the basic civic amenities in these colonies. The developers mint money illegally, but people have to bear hardships due to their misdeeds,” he said, adding, “This will not be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken against developers selling plots without due approval. Severest of severe action will be taken against those indulging in this crime.”