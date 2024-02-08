 Bill to tighten noose against Rillegal developers on cards in Punjab - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bill to tighten noose against Rillegal developers on cards in Punjab

Bill to tighten noose against Rillegal developers on cards in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2024 10:22 AM IST

The CM directed officers to draft the new bill before the next session of the state assembly, so that it can be duly approved in the Vidhan Sabha.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked officers to prepare a draft bill to penalise developers to check the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked officers to prepare a draft bill to penalise developers to check the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state. (Representational Image/ HT File)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked officers to prepare a draft bill to penalise developers to check the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state. (Representational Image/ HT File)

Chairing a meeting in the wake of the state government’s decision to do away with the need for an NOC (no objection certificate) for registration of land and property, the CM said, “The noose around illegal colonisers needs to be tightened, for which a fresh law needs to be enacted.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The CM directed officers to draft the new bill before the next session of the state assembly, so that it can be duly approved in the Vidhan Sabha.

“Some developers dupe people by showing them green pastures and sell their unapproved colonies to them. The hapless people have to then run pillar to post for getting the basic civic amenities in these colonies. The developers mint money illegally, but people have to bear hardships due to their misdeeds,” he said, adding, “This will not be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken against developers selling plots without due approval. Severest of severe action will be taken against those indulging in this crime.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On