Bindal targets Himachal govt over inflation

The state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajeev Bindal on Friday while opening a front against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, claimed that as soon as the Congress government came to power, it increased the tax on diesel by ₹7 and put a burden of ₹2,500 crore on the people.

He alleged that the government has troubled the people by removing all the public welfare schemes in HRTC, stopping the benefit to women in bus fares and levying tax on luggage.

“Whenever elections come, government’s coffers get filled, as soon as the elections are over, the saga of self-reliance begins, and taxes also start. This Congress government gives guarantees in elections and after the elections, gives inflation to the farmers and the public,” Bindal said.

He said that in Himachal, cess has been increased by 19% in electricity rates, while with the closure of the free electricity scheme of 125 units, about ten and a half lakh consumers will be out of this scheme. “The previous BJP-ruled Jai Ram Thakur government had benefited 14 lakh consumers with the free electricity scheme in 2022. The promise of 300 units of electricity by the Congress has now remained a dream,” Bindal said.