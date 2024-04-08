Bindal terms Congress manifesto a bundle of lies

Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president Rajeev Bindal on Monday termed the Congress manifesto released for the Lok Sabha elections as a “bundle of lies”. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himachal Pradesh president Rajeev Bindal (HT File)

“The oldest political party in the country appears completely hollow after the release of this manifesto. It is a pack of lies. In the 1970s, the Congress used the slogan of ‘eliminate poverty’. But after 60 years, it is still talking about ‘eliminate poverty, help the poor’,”said Bindal.

“In the 1980s, a slogan was raised that they would end inflation in 100 days. After 40 to 45 years, they are again talking about inflation,” he added.

Bindal alleged that the Congress had presented a bundle of false guarantees to the public in the election manifesto of Himachal Pradesh in 2022. “This manifesto one of taking the country to the brink of division,” he said.

“The parties and families which were responsible for the partition of the country are once again preparing to take the country forward through this manifesto based on caste and religion. The Congress is talking about increasing the reservation in the caste census by more than 50% and this manifesto is in the direction of polarising votes based on appeasement,” said he.