Bishnoi aide who masterminded firing outside IELTS centre in Dera Bassi arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 26, 2025 08:52 AM IST

He was involved in collecting weapons from gangster Joginder, alias Joga, who had provided weapons and logistical assistance to accused involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, and was arrested later

The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Mohali police arrested an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang in connection with a firing incident at an IELTS centre in Dera Bassi in September 2024.

Vishal Khan, alias Mehfuj, was arrested from Barwala near the Punjab-Haryana border. (HT Photo)
Vishal Khan, alias Mehfuj, was arrested from Barwala near the Punjab-Haryana border. (HT Photo)

A .32-bore pistol and five cartridges were recovered from the accused, Vishal Khan, alias Mehfuj,who was arrested from Barwala near the Punjab-Haryana border.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Vishal, along with another member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, identified as Manjeet, alias Guri, who was currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, were the masterminds behind the firing incident.

On September 19, 2024, two men on a motorcycle had fired shots outside an IELTS centre in Dera Bassi to extort money from the owner. Several other accused involved in the incident have been arrested since, but Vishal had been on the run.

Working for Goldy Brar since 2023

Vishal has a criminal history and has been working with Goldy Brar since 2023, confirmed AIG AGTF Gurmeet Chauhan.

Vishal has a criminal history and has been working with Goldy Brar since 2023, confirmed AIG AGTF Gurmeet Chauhan.

He was involved in collecting weapons from gangster Joginder, alias Joga, who had provided weapons and logistical assistance to accused involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, and was arrested later.

Follow Us On