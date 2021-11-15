BJP brass meets in Chandigarh today to take stock of Himachal bypoll debacle

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior leaders will meet in Chandigarh on Monday to ascertain the reasons behind the party’s dismal performance in the recently held bypolls for one parliamentary constituency the three assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP national vice president Saudan Singh, who is also in-charge for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh; state president Suresh Kashyap; party in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, his deputy Sanjay Tandon and organising secretary Pawan Rana are among those participating in the meeting.

But it is not yet confirmed whether chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will attend the meeting.

Pawan Rana has already met the top party leaders in Delhi to apprise them of the circumstances that led to defeat. Inflation, infighting, mis-governance and increasing anti-incumbency were the major factors that cost the party dear in the byelections.

Soon after the defeat in HP, the Narendra Modi-led central government was quick to reduce the fuel prices, followed by the state government’s move to slash value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

The party will also assess the performances of ministers and office-bearers assigned responsibility during the elections, it is learnt.

Jal shakti minister Mahender Singh, who was in-charge of the Mandi parliamentary seat, caused ripples in the party circles as he had an unscheduled meeting with party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday. He was accompanied by technical education and tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda.

Markanda clarified his position though his meeting was brief, sources said.

The ministers’ meeting with Nadda has also sparked speculations of a cabinet reshuffle. It is likely that after assessing the meeting, CM Thakur will effect a rejig in his council of ministers.

Besides, party leaders from the Fatehpur segment have complained against a minister while BJP rebel Chetan Bragta, son of former horticulture minister Narinder Bragta and who contested as an independent candidate, has blamed a minister for shifting the BJP vote in favor of the Congress in Jubbal and Kotkhai.

State president Suresh Kashyap has already sought a report from party in-charges assigned poll duties in different assembly segments. There is a strong possibility that as many as four vice-presidents of the party and two general secretaries could be divested of their responsibilities.

What is concerning for the BJP the most is that a large number of voters opted for the NOTA (none of the above) option from the parliamentary seat. NOTA polled more than 12,000 votes in Mandi, which is more than the margin of the Congress candidate’s victory. Also, Brig (retd) Khushal Thakur, the BJP candidate from Mandi, trailed with a big margin in the three tribal assembly segments of Bharmaur, Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti.

The election outcome is also a matter of concern for the CM as the party also lost from his home turf.