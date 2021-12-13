BJP changed face of Chandigarh: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed the face of politics in Chandigarh during the last five years. Now elections are being contested in the name of development done by BJP, he said.

Khattar was addressing an election rally in Sector-39 in support of party candidate Ravinder Rawat from ward number 27 on Sunday. Earlier, Khattar addressed public meetings in support of party candidates Savita Gupta from ward number 4; Nitika Gupta, party candidate from ward number 5; Sarabjit Kaur, BJP candidate from ward number 6, at Rana Haveli in Manimajra and in support of party candidate Usha from ward number 16 Sector in Sector 25.

Khattar said that there was a time when Chandigarh and its corporation were remembered only for scams, but ever since the BJP government came to the centre and Chandigarh, only development is being talked about here.

Mayor Ravikant Sharma, while countering the Covid cess allegations posed by Congress, clarified that the revenue generated by the municipal corporation is being spent on Covid relief and other health facilities. The mayor informed during a press briefing held at Kamalam, the party office, the MC managed to collect a sum of ₹28 crore in the form of Covid cess during the global pandemic, which is now being spent on various relief works and health services.