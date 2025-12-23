Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

BJP diluting MGNREGA: Khaira

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 04:18 am IST

Khaira addressing a press conference alleged that the central government is making a deliberate attempt to dilute the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a scathing attack on the BJP, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday said, “By removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the BJP has insulted the Father of the Nation. Earlier, Godse killed Gandhi physically, now the BJP is killing Gandhi’s spirit.”

In a scathing attack on the BJP, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday said, “By removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the BJP has insulted the Father of the Nation.” (HT File)
In a scathing attack on the BJP, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday said, “By removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the BJP has insulted the Father of the Nation.” (HT File)

Khaira addressing a press conference alleged that the central government is making a deliberate attempt to dilute the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“MGNREGA stands for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act By removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the BJP has insulted the Father of the Nation. We condemn this in the strongest possible words,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Shimla, Khaira said, “Today our focus is on two issues. First, the way the BJP has made up its mind to destroy the MGNREGA scheme. Second, the selective targeting of the Gandhi family by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI at the behest of the BJP government in the National Herald case, despite the matter being before a trial court.”

Khaira said that MGNREGA was introduced in 2005 by the Congress government as a demand-based, centrally sponsored scheme with constitutional backing under Article 21.

“The BJP has crushed the federal system. States are being reduced to glorified municipalities. Punjab today is under a debt of nearly 4 lakh crore, and other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are also under heavy debt,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP diluting MGNREGA: Khaira
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

In a sharp critique of the BJP, Congress spokesperson Sukhpal Singh Khaira accused the party of insulting Mahatma Gandhi by removing his name from the MGNREGA scheme, claiming it undermines his legacy. He highlighted the BJP's efforts to dismantle the program and criticized selective legal actions against the Gandhi family. MGNREGA, initiated by Congress in 2005, emphasizes employment rights.