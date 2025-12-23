BJP diluting MGNREGA: Khaira

In a scathing attack on the BJP, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday said, “By removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the BJP has insulted the Father of the Nation. Earlier, Godse killed Gandhi physically, now the BJP is killing Gandhi’s spirit.” In a scathing attack on the BJP, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday said, “By removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the BJP has insulted the Father of the Nation.” (HT File)

Khaira addressing a press conference alleged that the central government is making a deliberate attempt to dilute the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“MGNREGA stands for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act By removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the BJP has insulted the Father of the Nation. We condemn this in the strongest possible words,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Shimla, Khaira said, “Today our focus is on two issues. First, the way the BJP has made up its mind to destroy the MGNREGA scheme. Second, the selective targeting of the Gandhi family by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI at the behest of the BJP government in the National Herald case, despite the matter being before a trial court.”

Khaira said that MGNREGA was introduced in 2005 by the Congress government as a demand-based, centrally sponsored scheme with constitutional backing under Article 21.

“The BJP has crushed the federal system. States are being reduced to glorified municipalities. Punjab today is under a debt of nearly ₹4 lakh crore, and other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are also under heavy debt,” he said.