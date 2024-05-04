BJP district head writes to ex-FM Manpreet, supporters absence from party nominee Parampal’s campaign

With BJP leader Manpreet Badal and his camp conspicuous by their absence from the poll campaign of the party’s Bathinda nominee Parampal Kaur Sidhu, saffron party’s Bathinda district head Sarup Chand Singla has written a letter to former finance minister seeking his support. Manpreet Badal

Singla, an old bête noire of Manpreet, in a letter to the five-time MLA, said that several city leaders, including the former Bathinda mayor Raman Goyal, and six other municipal councillors among several others, who have an allegiance with the former FM are missing from the campaigning.

“These leaders said that they would participate in support of the BJP candidate only after Manpreet directs them to do so. There are several others too who are close to Manpreet, but none of them are coming forward. Campaigning is entering the crucial phase, and he should ask his team to work for the party,” Singla said.

Singla’s letter to Manpreet was sent on the day the former Gujarat CM and Punjab BJP affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani was in Bathinda for a meeting with the party leaders on election preparedness.

Interestingly, Singla, who switched from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the BJP, is the complainant in the Bathinda land allotment case which is being probed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

Manpreet suffered a heart attack on March 10, and since then has been lying low.

Saffron party’s candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu on Friday said that she has not been contacted by any of Manpreet’s aides and supporters.

“Manpreet ji has a medical condition, and we have been trying to consolidate support from all quarters. District president can comment more about the letter. I am not aware of who all are the members of Manpreet’s core team in Bathinda constituency,” she said.

On March 27, Manpreet posted on his Facebook page that he would require another surgical procedure for an artillery blockage.

Despite repeated attempts, Manpreet was unavailable for comment, and his key political aide and brother-in-law Jaijeet Singh Johal, refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement posted on Facebook on Friday, ex-mayor Goyal and other councillors considered close to Manpreet, denied that they were contacted by the BJP district Singla for support in the LS elections.