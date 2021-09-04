Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP government sold national assets: J&K Congress
Congress workers take out a protest march against central government outside the party office in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)
BJP government sold national assets: J&K Congress

The Congress workers led by senior leaders Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney held a protest at Shaheedi Chowk against the Centre to oppose the ‘selling’ of Indian national assets to private companies
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST

J&K Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the BJP government for ‘selling national assets’ besides inflation and other issues.

The Congress workers led by senior leaders Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney held a protest at Shaheedi Chowk against the Centre to oppose the ‘selling’ of Indian national assets to private companies and continuous price hike across the country.

The protesters raised slogans and held placards criticising the government. They also marched towards the governor’s house to express their resentment over the government’s policies.

However, roads were barricaded and heavy deployment of police personnel was made to stop the demonstrators from continuing their march.

The protesters also demanded immediate restoration of statehood to J&K.

Bhalla claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only committed to the welfare of his “crony friends”.

He alleged that the government was keeping the interest of the countrymen at a bay.

