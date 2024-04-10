BJP govt is providing good price for crops: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the BJP government is providing good prices for crops and has not increased the cost of urea and DAP despite the rise in price in the international market. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the rally at Meham on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a rally in Meham town during the election campaign for the Rohtak parliamentary seat. Saini claimed that the BJP nominee Arvind Sharma will secure victory for the second consecutive time from here.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The BJP government has provided 24-hour electricity in the villages, free ration to poor families, Ayushman health scheme and others. The BJP government has connected various cities across the country with four-lane roads,” he added.

He further said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister worked closely with vaccine companies and ensured that everyone got vaccinated.

“The Congress which had taken out the Bharat Jodo yatra had divided the country. The BJP government has united the nation by scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir,” Saini said.

“The Congress workers were involved in stone pelting incidents on army personnel and such incidents stopped after BJP returned to power at the Centre,” he added.

Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma said that the BJP has stopped nepotism and hooliganism after returning to power in Haryana.

“The Hooda family is making false promises to people and are also spreading misinformation to the public. Their time has gone and they will never become chief minister of the state. The Congress is afraid of defeat and they are taking time in announcing the candidates,” he added.

In the 2019 general polls, Sharma had defeated three-time Congress MP Deepender Hooda by 7,503 votes.