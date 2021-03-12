BJP govt neglecting Dharamshala: Cong secy

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma on Friday slammed the state government for neglecting Dharamshala and said the ‘BJP would pay a price for it in the municipal corporation elections’.

“The chief minister had dedicated and laid foundation stones of projects worth crores but why was this done so close to the municipal polls and not earlier?” Sharma asked.

Sharma, who represented Dharamshala assembly constituency in the previous government, asked why had the wheel of development started moving reverse in Dharamshala after 2017. “There was a minister from Dharamshala but why was the constituency deprived of its due then? The BJP in Dharamshala is like an empty vessel that makes much noise.”

“Whatever development has taken place or is ongoing in the Dharamshala assembly segment or municipal corporation is due to the efforts of the previous Congress government,” he said, alleging that the BJP had been indifferent towards the Dharamshala legislative assembly from the beginning.

He demanded that the BJP-led government tell the public about the status of the IT Park, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus, state football academy, and Dharamshala bus terminal.