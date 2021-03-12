BJP govt neglecting Dharamshala: Cong secy
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma on Friday slammed the state government for neglecting Dharamshala and said the ‘BJP would pay a price for it in the municipal corporation elections’.
“The chief minister had dedicated and laid foundation stones of projects worth crores but why was this done so close to the municipal polls and not earlier?” Sharma asked.
Sharma, who represented Dharamshala assembly constituency in the previous government, asked why had the wheel of development started moving reverse in Dharamshala after 2017. “There was a minister from Dharamshala but why was the constituency deprived of its due then? The BJP in Dharamshala is like an empty vessel that makes much noise.”
“Whatever development has taken place or is ongoing in the Dharamshala assembly segment or municipal corporation is due to the efforts of the previous Congress government,” he said, alleging that the BJP had been indifferent towards the Dharamshala legislative assembly from the beginning.
He demanded that the BJP-led government tell the public about the status of the IT Park, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus, state football academy, and Dharamshala bus terminal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agri sector gets lion’s share in Haryana budget 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Handwara narco-terrorism case: ₹91 lakh recovered from Samba village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nod to high-density plantation on 5,500 hectares in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terror, talks will not go together is guiding doctrine of govt: Chrungoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP governor receives first jab, 88 more virus cases logged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports over 1,400 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid surge, night curfew imposed in Punjab’s Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slight dip in Himachal’s night temperatures after snow, rain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP govt neglecting Dharamshala: Cong secy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year after escape, Amritsar jailbreak main accused is back behind bars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana CM presents ₹1.55 lakh crore budget with focus on health, agriculture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox