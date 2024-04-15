 BJP has fulfilled all promises, says Haryana CM - Hindustan Times
BJP has fulfilled all promises, says Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 15, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was in Karnal to address a press conference on the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra”, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the BJP has fulfilled all its promises made and will further fulfil those mentioned in the election manifesto.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Manohar Lal Khattar during a rally in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Manohar Lal Khattar during a rally in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The CM was in Karnal to address a press conference on the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra”, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Sankalp Patra has been prepared after taking in suggestions of the citizens. Whatever the BJP promised in its manifesto will help in making India a developed nation,” he added.

He stressed on making laws to tackle paper leaks and also ensuring jobs for youths.

Earlier in the day, Saini, accompanied by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated the party’s election office for bypolls.

They also chaired a “Vijay Sankalp” rally at old Sabzi Mandi, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The leaders praised Ambedkar and highlighted his contribution for the country, while mentioning how various schemes and policies of “double engine” government have realised his dream.

The CM hit out at the Opposition parties and said those terming him a “stamp CM” were themselves dictated from Delhi. While replying to a query, Saini said, “Stamp were those who were dictated from Delhi. Even today, (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi reads from a paper, whatever is written on it.”

