 BJP has ruined education system in Haryana: Hooda - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP has ruined education system in Haryana: Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2024 06:54 AM IST

“The BJP government wants to close the doors of the university for the children of the poor, Dalit and backward families. Students are being looted in the name of fee hike. This decision should be rolled back at the earliest,” Hooda said.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the BJP government in Haryana has ruined the education system thus depriving Scheduled Castes (SCs), Backward Classes (BCs) and the poor of education.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the BJP government in Haryana has ruined the education system thus depriving Scheduled Castes (SCs), Backward Classes (BCs) and the poor of education. (HT File)
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the BJP government in Haryana has ruined the education system thus depriving Scheduled Castes (SCs), Backward Classes (BCs) and the poor of education. (HT File)

In a statement, the leader of the opposition claimed that in the name of the new education policy, the fee in Maharishi Dayanand University was increased by five times. “The BJP government wants to close the doors of the university for the children of the poor, Dalit and backward families. Students are being looted in the name of fee hike. This decision should be rolled back at the earliest,” Hooda said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Congress leader said the state government should focus on the recruitment of teachers. “About 4618 posts out of 7986 sanctioned posts of professors were lying vacant in 182 government colleges of the state,” he claimed.

Hooda said that about 50,000 posts were lying vacant in the education department. “On the whole two lakh sanctioned government posts were vacant. The BJP government is filling the posts through contract or skill corporation and these posts are being abolished without permanent recruitment,” he said. He said people employed on contract were exploited as they are being paid low salaries and have no job security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP has ruined education system in Haryana: Hooda
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On