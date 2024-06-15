BJP has ruined education system in Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the BJP government in Haryana has ruined the education system thus depriving Scheduled Castes (SCs), Backward Classes (BCs) and the poor of education. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the BJP government in Haryana has ruined the education system thus depriving Scheduled Castes (SCs), Backward Classes (BCs) and the poor of education. (HT File)

In a statement, the leader of the opposition claimed that in the name of the new education policy, the fee in Maharishi Dayanand University was increased by five times. “The BJP government wants to close the doors of the university for the children of the poor, Dalit and backward families. Students are being looted in the name of fee hike. This decision should be rolled back at the earliest,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader said the state government should focus on the recruitment of teachers. “About 4618 posts out of 7986 sanctioned posts of professors were lying vacant in 182 government colleges of the state,” he claimed.

Hooda said that about 50,000 posts were lying vacant in the education department. “On the whole two lakh sanctioned government posts were vacant. The BJP government is filling the posts through contract or skill corporation and these posts are being abolished without permanent recruitment,” he said. He said people employed on contract were exploited as they are being paid low salaries and have no job security.