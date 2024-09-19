BJP hasn’t fulfilled old promises, says Bhupinder Hooda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not fulfil the promises made before the 2014 and 2019 but has come up with new promises for 2024, former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Thursday after the saffron party released its manifesto. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said THE contest is directly between Congress and BJP. Every vote given to vote-cutters will benefit the BJP. We have to vote for Congress (Jitender Gupta)

Terming the manifesto a “stamp of the BJP government’s failures”, Hooda said, “Truth is before the public, they will no longer fall prey to any deception and will vote for the Congress.”

“Our party has always worked for people, giving them rights, respect and honouring the promises made between 2005 and 2009. We even waived farmers’ loan and electricity bills even though it was not part of our poll promise. We assure voters that the promises made in 2024 will also be fufiled,” he said.

Addressing voters in Panipat’s Dahar, Risal, Siwah, Babail and Kavi villages, Hooda said voters should be cautious of parties such as Indian National Lok Dal, Jannayak Janta Party and HLP and “vote-cutters” contesting elections as Independents.

“The contest is directly between Congress and BJP. Every vote given to vote-cutters will benefit the BJP. We have to vote for Congress,” he said.

“Every section of society has been victimised by the BJP. During the agitation, 750 farmers of Haryana and Punjab sacrificed their lives. Congress has announced to give government jobs to their families and build Shaheed Kisan Smarak. Along with this, farmers will be given a law guaranteeing MSP. Congress promises 2 lakh permanent jobs, one pension scheme to employees, ₹2,000 a month to women and ₹6,000 old age pension,” he said.