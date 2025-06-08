Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
BJP hits out at Congress over charging 10 consultation fee from patients in govt hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 08, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government over charging of ₹10 consultation fee from patients at the time of registration in all government hospitals in the state.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, said, “Congress came to power on the basis of the guarantee of giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 to women but instead of fulfilling the guarantee they are now charging <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 each from poor patients.” (ANI File)
Speaking at a meeting in Theog, leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, said, “Congress came to power on the basis of the guarantee of giving 1,500 to women but instead of fulfilling the guarantee they are now charging 10 each from poor patients.”

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday had clarified that the government has not recommended charging a consultation fee of 10 from patients at the time of registration. He had said that the hospitals have been made autonomous and if they are collecting 10 for cleanliness or management, it is not under government instruction. According to a notification issued by the state health department on Monday, Rogi Kalyan Samities have been authorised to levy user charges on need basis to strengthen and improve services like sanitation, hygiene and maintenance of infrastructure and equipment.

“The Congress government has only focused on imposing taxes in the state, along with this the fares of government buses have been increased. Right now the minimum fare in Himachal Pradesh is 10. Even for the health check-up slip, which was free, 10 will be charged in the state and their health minister says that we have imposed this fee so that the slip does not get lost,” said Thakur while taking a jibe at Congress.

He said, “CM Sukhu feels happy when he stops a running public welfare scheme. If elections are held in Himachal Pradesh today, the BJP will get a huge majority.”

