BJP is anti-backward classes, anti-dalit: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday criticised the BJP government for allegedly curbing the rights and welfare schemes of Dalits and backward classes (BCs) in the state.

In a statement, the Congress leader accused the BJP of previously reducing the income limit for determining the creamy layer among the backward classes from ₹8 lakh to ₹6 lakh, which affected reservations for BCs. “Also, income from agriculture and salary were also counted to determine the creamy layer. Due to this, lakhs from BCs were deprived of reservation. Youth could not get government jobs and admission to educational institutions due to BJP’s decision. Congress had raised this issue but the government did not heed,” Hooda alleged.

The Leader of the Opposition said now the BJP has again increased the income limit for the creamy layer to ₹8 lakh just to mislead the BCs in the upcoming elections. “This government should seek an apology from the backward classes, not their vote. Who will compensate for the loss of thousands of families who were deprived of jobs, reservations, and welfare schemes in the last seven years? Why there is a backlog of two lakh posts,” Hooda said.

‘Reservation in group-C, D jobs of Centre was already fixed for ex-servicemen’

Responding to the Haryana government’s move of providing horizontal reservation in government employment to Agniveers, Hooda said 10% reservation in group-C jobs and 20% reservation in group-D jobs of the central government was already fixed for ex-servicemen. “In such a situation, there is no justification for the announcement of giving 10% reservation to Agniveers. This seems to be an announcement to mislead the people,” he claimed. He demanded that the Agnipath scheme should be completely abolished.

On the issue of the increase in crime, Hooda said the home ministry itself has admitted that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the country. “Every day 3 to 4 people are being killed and the government is trying to hide its failure by referring to the encounters done by the Delhi Police,” he added.