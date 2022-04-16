BJP is bulldozing India’s constitution, says Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed the ruling BJP for “bulldozing India’s constitution’ in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government’s demolition orders.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president also blamed the majority community for not raising their voices in support of minorities.

Mehbooba, in a series of tweets, said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India.

“The vengeance with which BJP is bulldozing India’s Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping muslims of everything be it their homes, livelihood & dignity,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet and also shared a picture of house been demolished by a bulldozer on the social media.

Mehbooba further termed this attitude worrying.

“As Kashmiri muslims we are often accused of being silent spectators while Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee. But the criminal silence of the majority community in today’s India while BJP wrecks the very idea of India is deeply worrying & problematic,” she tweeted.

Regularise all daily wagers in J&K: Bukhari

Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Mandal Commission report in favour of the other backward class (OBC) community and regularise all daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari hit out at the BJP for its “failure” to ensure peace and development in the union territory post abrogation of Article 370.

He said a perception was created that the constitutional protection to the erstwhile state was a stumbling block to development and employment.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement mandal commission report in favour of other backward class (OBC) community and regularise all the daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari said at a function in Bishnah on Friday.