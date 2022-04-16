BJP is bulldozing India’s constitution, says Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed the ruling BJP for “bulldozing India’s constitution’ in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government’s demolition orders.
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president also blamed the majority community for not raising their voices in support of minorities.
Mehbooba, in a series of tweets, said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India.
“The vengeance with which BJP is bulldozing India’s Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping muslims of everything be it their homes, livelihood & dignity,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet and also shared a picture of house been demolished by a bulldozer on the social media.
Mehbooba further termed this attitude worrying.
“As Kashmiri muslims we are often accused of being silent spectators while Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee. But the criminal silence of the majority community in today’s India while BJP wrecks the very idea of India is deeply worrying & problematic,” she tweeted.
Regularise all daily wagers in J&K: Bukhari
Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Mandal Commission report in favour of the other backward class (OBC) community and regularise all daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bukhari hit out at the BJP for its “failure” to ensure peace and development in the union territory post abrogation of Article 370.
He said a perception was created that the constitutional protection to the erstwhile state was a stumbling block to development and employment.
“We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement mandal commission report in favour of other backward class (OBC) community and regularise all the daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari said at a function in Bishnah on Friday.
-
Nayagaon resident gets ₹5.62 lakh power bill shocker
A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of ₹5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March. Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months. A practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, ID Singla, who stays in Nayagaon's Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month.
-
Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing ₹1.2 lakh from her account
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman's purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from hOne Uma Yadav Singh, a resident of Rewari, Haryana'sbank account. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav's purse from her car.
-
A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister's announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a 'fear-driven move'.
-
75th Himachal Day: Free power up to 125 units for all, no water bill in villages, says Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50% relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas of the poll-bound hill state. Jai Ram was presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in Chamba . “The rural families will also get free water and financial benefits up to ₹30 crore,” he said.
-
29 liquor bottles recovered from cars parked at Mohali hospital; 2 arrested
The Mohali police recovered 29 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and four boxes of beer from two cars parked on the premises of Shalby Hospital in Phase-9, Mohali, on Friday morning. The two cars – an Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga -- are registered in name of the hospital. Two persons, namely Jagdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh, residents of Pawala village of Fatehgarh Sahib, have been arrested under the Excise Act.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics