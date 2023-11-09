close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP leader robbed of 63k at gunpoint in Una

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Nov 09, 2023 09:47 PM IST

Some locals who had gathered there after the incident took the BJP leader to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lakhbir Singh Lakhi was attacked and robbed of 63,000 at gunpoint in Haroli area of Una district, police said on Thursday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery and investigation is still on, said Haroli deputy superintendent of police (BJP) Mohan Rawat (iStock)
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery and investigation is still on, said Haroli deputy superintendent of police (BJP) Mohan Rawat.

The incident happened Wednesday evening when Lakhi, who is also a transporter, was on his way home in Gondpur Jaichand from Tahliwal Industrial Area in his car.

A vehicle overtook him and hit his car. When Lakhi stopped to check the damage, the occupants of the other vehicle came out waving swords and iron rods and pulled him out of the car and beat him up.

Lakhi sustained some serious injuries in the attack, police said. It has been alleged that Lakhi had been getting extortion calls from unknown persons.

Una BJP MLA Sat Pal Satti condemned the incident and alleged that the law and order situation had worsened in the district under the Congress government.

