Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi, seek Kartarpur corridor reopening
chandigarh news

BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi, seek Kartarpur corridor reopening

BJP leaders from Punjab led by state unit chief Ashwani Sharma met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurpurb
A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met PM Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum, urging him to reopen Kartarpur Corridor. (ANI)
A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met PM Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum, urging him to reopen Kartarpur Corridor. (ANI)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh A 11-member delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab led by state unit chief Ashwani Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurpurb, to be celebrated on November 19 this year.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. The 4.7km corridor that connects the historic gurdwara on Pakistan side was opened for pilgrims on November 9, 2019.

The delegation comprised BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, all-India general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Guatum, who is also Rajya Sabha MP, national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Harjeet Singh Grewal.

The corridor facilitated the pilgrims to travel without visa for paying obeisance at the shrine. “We requested the Prime Minister to allow the pilgrimage since the Covid situation has improved,” Ashwani Sharma said. He said it was due to the insensitivity of the Congress party that no negotiations were held to make the shrine a part of Indian territory during the Partition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out