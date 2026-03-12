BJP led Centre’s slogan of Viksit Bharat a mere rhetoric: Ambala MP

Haryana Congress MP Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday said that BJP led central government’s slogan of Viksit Bharat@2047 is only a rhetoric with little to show on the ground. The Congress MP said that the central government’s reply showed the “sorry state of affairs” four years after the Prime Minister had announced the vision for Viksit Bharat. (HT Photo)

MP Chaudhary, a first-time lawmaker from Ambala was referring to a reply given by Union minister of state (independent charge), ministry of statistics and programme implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh to an unstarred question regarding targets and goals in various sectors for achieving the status of Viksit Bharat by 2047, details of phased goals targeted to be achieved before 2047, and goals achieved after announcement of the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The minister in a written reply said the central government is preparing a national long-term sectoral roadmap to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 through ten sectoral groups of secretaries. “Various ministries are formulating or implementing policies, schemes, projects proposals etc. broadly in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the reply said.

The Congress MP said that the central government’s reply showed the “sorry state of affairs” four years after the Prime Minister had announced the vision for Viksit Bharat. “Crores have been spent on publicising the slogan. But no goals and targets have been fixed to achieve the aim of Viksit Bharat. The BJP begins every meeting of the government with the slogan of Viksit Bharat. But not a single step has been taken by the Centre in the last four years towards the goal,’’ Chaudhary said.

He said that it appeared as if BJP was merely playing with the nationalist sentiments of Indian citizens by coining such slogans. “A Viksit Bharat pledge was created for the citizens, online certificates were issued but there is hardly any concrete action by the central government,’’ the MP said.