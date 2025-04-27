BJP man attacked over enmity; Youth Congress leader, aide arrested

Punjab Youth Congress general secretary Sarvotam Singh, alias Lucky Sandhu, and his aides reportedly launched a murderous attack on a BJP worker, Gurbir Singh Garcha, due to an old enmity, resulting in the arrest of Sandhu and one of his associates on Saturday, the Sarabha Nagar police said. The arrested associate has been identified as Anmol Singh. Garcha sustained a head injury and was hospitalised, the FIR mentioned. Youth Congress leader Sarvotam Singh, alias Lucky Sandhu. (HT Photo)

Notably, Lucky Sandhu had previously been arrested in April 2023 by the Model Town police for “attempting to extort money by honeytrapping” Garcha in association with a Mohali-based social media influencer, Jasneet Kaur, alias Rajvir Kaur. They had threatened to release some private conversations between Garcha and Jasneet online, leading to an FIR and their subsequent arrest.

Complainant Garcha said he was heading towards Ayali Chowk near South City in his SUV along with his personal security officer when Lucky Sandhu and his aides, arriving in at least three cars, blocked his way. “Armed with a rifle, the accused attacked me. The bystanders intervened and managed to apprehend Lucky and Anmol while the others fled. The police were called to the scene and took the two into custody. I suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital,” said Garcha.

Garcha further claimed that after securing bail a few months ago, Lucky Sandhu resumed threatening him through repeated phone calls, which he had chosen to ignore.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashwani Kumar, in-charge of Raghunath police post, confirmed that a case under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. He added that Lucky Sandhu and Anmol Singh were arrested and efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the other accomplices. The police also recovered a toy rifle from their possession.

Even before the April 2023 case when Lucky Sandhu and Jasneet Kaur were arrested over “bid to extort money from Garcha”, Kaur, along with an accomplice, was arrested in Kharar when Garcha paid ₹1 lakh to her in September 2022. Kaur had reportedly sought ₹2 crore from Garcha and the deal was later struck at ₹35 lakh following which she was caught. Following her release on bail, Jasneet and her group made renewed attempts at extortion, according to the complainant.