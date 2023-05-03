Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wrestlers’ protest: Any action possible only after detailed inquiry: Anurag Thakur

ByNavrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
May 03, 2023 09:14 PM IST

With protest of India’s ace wrestlers snowballing into a huge political issue for BJP , Union minister Anurag Thakur stated that no arrest can be made without having proper and detailed inquiry into the matter.

With protest of India’s ace wrestlers snowballing into a huge political issue for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union minister of sports and youth welfare affairs Anurag Thakur stated that no arrest can be made without having proper and detailed inquiry into the matter.

Thakur said the stringent action must be taken in any kind of molestation or sexual abuse but there is a system of law of land and courts. (PTI File Photo)

International reputed wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have opened tirade against president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the wrestlers are demanding his immediate arrest in two sexual assault cases registered against him.

“You can’t just arrest anyone without having a detailed investigation into the matter,” said Thakur, who was in Jalandhar campaigning in support of party candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal.

The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs against the WFI president including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaints of the wrestlers. The wrestlers are adamant that they will end the protest only after Brij Bhushan is arrested.

Meanwhile, Thakur said the stringent action must be taken in any kind of molestation or sexual abuse but there is a system of law of land and courts.

“One can’t jump the gun in this matter. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR into the matter and inquiry is on. The strict action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty in police inquiry. I am totally against any sort of media trial,” the Union minister said.

He added that the government is listening to issues raised by the wrestlers from the beginning as a fact finding committee was constituted in January and it held 14 meetings to look into the demands and issues of the wrestlers on selection process, contracts and elections of the wrestling body.

“Now, a new committee has been set up by Indian Olympics Association (IOA) to look into this matter and a committee also gets recognition from the World Wrestling Federation. The committee has already decided that the elections for the post of WFI president will be held under the supervision of a judicial officer,” Thakur said. Meanwhile, the wrestlers on Wednesday alleged the Union minister of “suppressing the issue of sexual assault by forming such committee,”.

    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

arrest india protest sexual assault
