BJP MLA shown black flags in Ambala village

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aseem Goel was shown black flags by residents of Khaira village on Sunday for reportedly failing to help them in need during unprecedented floods in July.

The protestors, including mostly supporters of Congress leader Jagga Khaira, gathered around the venue of a public event where the MLA was to address.

Goel was in the Naggal belt to lay the foundation stone of two road projects worth ₹3.71 crore at two sites and attended the Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” live on National Daughters Day in Khaira village.

Heavy police forces were deployed in the village since early morning in view of the call given by the Congress leader.

“It’s been over two months since we faced the disaster and the residents of my village, and neighbouring areas are struggling to get compensation for damage to crops, private property and cattle. We just wanted to ask the MLA where he was when we were under flood water? Why are we not being paid for the damages?” Khaira said.

The protestors were countered by the sloganeering in favour of the MLA by BJP workers. Even the MLA didn’t miss to hit-out at them.

“This is a pure political stunt ... .They are claiming that I was absent during floods, but that’s not true. I was in the field for hours and heard panic calls from the villages, while sending help. Moreover, when the administration sent ration and other items to this village, they only stopped the tractor-trolleys to enter..They even hampered the irrigation department to do their works,” Goel said during his public address.