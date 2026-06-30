BJP names Haryana in-charge Punia observer for Punjab unit revamp

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed the party’s Haryana in-charge, Satish Poonia, as an observer to oversee the formation of the new state executive under recently appointed Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon amid reports of unease over the leadership change. Poonia has been tasked with consulting senior leaders and office-bearers across the state unit before submitting a report to the party high command, after which the new Punjab BJP team is expected to be announced. (HT File)

Poonia has been tasked with consulting senior leaders and office-bearers across the state unit before submitting a report to the party high command, after which the new Punjab BJP team is expected to be announced.

According to party leaders familiar with the exercise, Poonia has already started deliberations with senior leaders. The consultations aim to ensure a balanced representation of both the BJP’s old guard and leaders who have joined the party in recent years.

The move comes amid reports of discontent among some long-serving leaders over Dhillon’s appointment as state chief.

Dhillon, a former Congress MLA, joined the BJP in 2022 and was recently elevated to head the Punjab unit. The 75-year-old businessman-turned-politician succeeded Sunil Jakhar, becoming the saffron party’s first Jat Sikh state president in Punjab.

While soft-spoken Dhillon shares good rapport with most of the leaders in the state unit, the BJP high command wants to convey the message that it consulted all the stakeholders before announcing the new team, a senior party leader said on the condition of anonymity.

“The party wants to strike a complete balance in the new team and end any confusion within the organisation. That is why Poonia has been asked to speak to all senior leaders and submit his assessment to the high command,” the leader said.

Sources said Poonia has already held discussions with several senior leaders and is expected to conclude the consultation process shortly. Another senior leader said Poonia would also submit a detailed assessment of the current internal dynamics within the state unit.

Confirming the development, Dhillon said the new executive would be announced soon.

“Poonia ji has been appointed as observer, and I hope the new team will be announced within the next seven to 10 days,” he said.

Party leaders said the high command is keen to address all internal issues and strengthen organisational cohesion before Union home minister Amit Shah takes charge of steering the party’s campaign ahead of the upcoming state polls.