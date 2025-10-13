BJP names three candidates for J&K Rajya Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced names of three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir slated to be held on October 24, while the party MLAs in J&K held a meeting in Srinagar to strategise for filing nominations on Monday. The ruling National Conference (NC) on Friday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming polls. The BJP on Sunday announced names of three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir slated to be held on October 24, while the party MLAs in J&K held a meeting in Srinagar to strategise for filing nominations on Monday. The ruling National Conference (NC) on Friday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming polls. (HT File)

The Central Election Committee of the BJP approved the names of the three candidates from the union territory for the four seats to be filed under the three notifications of the Election Commission of India.

The names are Ali Muhammad Mir, Rakesh Mahajan and Satpal Sharma.

“It is hereby clarified that in the earlier communication issued, the name mentioned at Serial No. 1 as Shri Ghulam Mohammad Mir under the Rajya Sabha category was incorrect. The correct name should be read as Ali Mohammad Mir – Rajya Sabha. We regret the oversight and request all concerned to take note of the correction,” said Tarun Chugh, national general secretary, BJP, in a statement.

Satpal Sharma is BJP’s state president, Mahajan is senior vice-president and Mir is a senior leader from central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Mir has been nominated as the party’s candidate for first notification while Rakesh Mahajan has been approved for second notification and Sat Pal Sharma has been announced as the candidate for the two seats notified under the third notification.

While the National Conference is leading the government in J&K with support from Congress, CPIM and some independents with 52 MLAs, the BJP has 28 MLAs in the assembly.

If all goes according to plan, the NC and its allies are expected to win three seats comfortably in the 90-member House with two seats still vacant.

BJP’s decision to enter the fray in all the seats has made the competition interesting.

The BJP held a meeting of its MLAs in Srinagar to strategise how to go on about the elections.

BJP leader and leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said that all their 28 MLAs were meeting in Srinagar. “Since our parliamentary board announced our three candidates - Sat Sharma, Rakesh Mahajan and Ali Mohammad Mir- for Rajya Sabha, the meeting today is important for deciding on MLA proposers to the candidates since tomorrow is the last date for nomination and also decide on the strategy and plan for Oct 24 voting,” he said.

“Our only motto today is to decide on the plan and strategy so that our candidates win the Rajya Sabha elections,” he said.