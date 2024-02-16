BJP nominee Barala set to be elected unopposed for Upper House

The former Haryana BJP president, Subhash Barala on Thursday filed nomination papers for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. The former Haryana BJP president, Subhash Barala on Thursday filed nomination papers for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. (HT File Photo)

Barala’s unopposed election to the Upper House is certain as Thursday was the last day for filing nominations and no other political party candidates or any Independent has entered the fray.

Only one seat of the Upper House from Haryana is falling vacant.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 20, while the Election Commission has fixed February 27 for polling wherever it is required.

While submitting the nomination papers in Haryana Vidhan Sabha before the returning officer Saket Kumar, the BJP nominee Barala was accompanied by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal, and state BJP president Nayab Singh Saini.

A candidate for one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana needs 46 votes to win the election. In the 90-member state assembly, the ruling BJP has 41 MLAs, apart from support of 10 MLAs of its alliance partner the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and six Independents.

Haryana has five Rajya Sabha seats and on April 2, the six-year term of incumbent and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, Lt Gen (retd) DP Vats will come to an end.

The tenure of a Rajya Sabha member is six years. One-third of members retire every second year and are replaced by newly elected members.

Only elected members of the state legislative assemblies can vote in a Rajya Sabha election. When there is more than one seat vacant, the method of election is slightly different.