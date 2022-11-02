Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP only option for good governance: Union minister Jitendra Singh

BJP only option for good governance: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Published on Nov 02, 2022

Union minister Jitendra Singh said reality of such a deceitful party has come out in open which is why people have completely rejected the Congress

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading the country in the last 75 years and said that the BJP was the only option with the people for good governance and public welfare. (Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times)
HT Correspondent, Shimla

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading the country in the last 75 years and said that the BJP was the only option with the people for good governance and public welfare.

“The reality of such a deceitful party has come out in open which is why people have completely rejected the Congress,” he said while addressing the media in Shimla.

He said that the double-engine government has brought all-round and balanced development to Himachal Pradesh, be it AIIMS at Bilaspur, PGI satellite centre at Una, six medical colleges, or bulk drug and medical device park. “All these achievements have created new opportunities for employment and investment in Himachal. In the last five years, investment of 41,000 crores has come in Himachal,” he added.

He said the Himcare scheme in Himachal has been implemented by the Jai Ram government, which is an excellent example of the work of double-engine government. “The Himachal government has given free domestic gas connections to 3.35 lakh women under the Grihini Suvidha Yojana. These schemes are in line with the central government’s programmes,” he added.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
