BJP orchestrated rebellion in Himachal Congress: CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for orchestrating rebellion against his government. Sukhu, who has been grappling to control inter-party squabbles, asked the Congress workers to be ready to take to streets in case the BJP topples the government.The discord also that cost the Congress a Rajya Sabha seat due to cross voting. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the opening of international Shivratri fair in Mandi on Saturday. (Birba; Sharma/HT)

Speaking at a public function in Mandi, Sukhu targeted the BJP, Congress rebels and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. “What is the reason that the six legislators who were lodged at Lalit Hotel were shifted overnight to the seven-star Taj hotel in Rishikesh,” Sukhu said after inaugurating the International Shivratri Mahotsav.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier, the chief minister offered obeisance at the temple of the main deity Shri Raj Madhav Rai and participated in the traditional Shobha Yatra Jaleb. His wife Kamlesh Thakur was present.

Thousands dressed in traditional attires carried the palanquins of their local deities to the Paddal ground.

“They (six rebels) have been herded like sheep and are not being allowed to even meet their family members,” he alleged.

On the occasion, he made an appeal to cadres to be ready for another fight in case the BJP tries to topple the democratically elected government. “The chair of the chief minister belongs to the common people and anyone who tries to steal it will have to face the public. This government will last for five years because it is a government of the employees’ sons, farmers, poor people and the common people,” the chief minister said.

“These MLAs have defied the trust of the people of their respective assembly constituencies and of the party by not listening to the call of conscience and rather selling their soul for money,” he added.