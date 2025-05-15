BJP organises Tiranga rally in Shimla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a Tiranga Yatra in Shimla to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and the valour of the Indian Army. The rally was held under the banner of Citizens for National Security. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal and BJP MP Suresh Kashyap along with party workers during the Tiranga rally in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Slogans were raised during the rally that started from the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) to The Ridge via Sher-e-Punjab was joined by Beopar Mandal, Rotary Club, Singh Sabha and several other social organisations.

Our army forced Pak to kneel: Thakur

Hailing the valour of the army, leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thaku,r said, “Through this yatra, we pay our gratitude to the Indian Army. Our army fought with bravery and forced Pakistan to kneel.”

“Yatra symbolises patriotism and unwavering commitment to national security,” he added.

Jai Ram said that Operation Sindoor has only been suspended and not abandoned, and asserted that a befitting reply would be given to terrorists as and when required. He said that India has changed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that India wants peace but will not be intimidated by any kind of nuclear threat.

“PM Modi has clearly said that the war is not over, if Pakistan does such an act again, then there is no need to ask anyone, the leadership will decide what action to take,” said Thakur.

Yatra to continue till May 17

Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal, who also spoke on the occasion, said Pakistan had prepared for war, but India gave it a crushing response.

The robust defence system of our forces reduced the Pakistani drones into shreds, Bindal said.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said that the rally will be taken out in four Lok Sabha constituencies from May 14 to May 17, and the rally will be taken out in assembly constituencies as well.

“The aim of the Yatra is to honour the army,” he said.