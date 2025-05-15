Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP organises Tiranga rally in Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 15, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Slogans were raised during the rally that started from the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) to The Ridge via Sher-e-Punjab was joined by Beopar Mandal, Rotary Club, Singh Sabha and several other social organisations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a Tiranga Yatra in Shimla to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and the valour of the Indian Army. The rally was held under the banner of Citizens for National Security.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal and BJP MP Suresh Kashyap along with party workers during the Tiranga rally in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal and BJP MP Suresh Kashyap along with party workers during the Tiranga rally in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Slogans were raised during the rally that started from the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) to The Ridge via Sher-e-Punjab was joined by Beopar Mandal, Rotary Club, Singh Sabha and several other social organisations.

Our army forced Pak to kneel: Thakur

Hailing the valour of the army, leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thaku,r said, “Through this yatra, we pay our gratitude to the Indian Army. Our army fought with bravery and forced Pakistan to kneel.”

“Yatra symbolises patriotism and unwavering commitment to national security,” he added.

Jai Ram said that Operation Sindoor has only been suspended and not abandoned, and asserted that a befitting reply would be given to terrorists as and when required. He said that India has changed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that India wants peace but will not be intimidated by any kind of nuclear threat.

“PM Modi has clearly said that the war is not over, if Pakistan does such an act again, then there is no need to ask anyone, the leadership will decide what action to take,” said Thakur.

Yatra to continue till May 17

Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal, who also spoke on the occasion, said Pakistan had prepared for war, but India gave it a crushing response.

The robust defence system of our forces reduced the Pakistani drones into shreds, Bindal said.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said that the rally will be taken out in four Lok Sabha constituencies from May 14 to May 17, and the rally will be taken out in assembly constituencies as well.

“The aim of the Yatra is to honour the army,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP organises Tiranga rally in Shimla
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On