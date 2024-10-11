Menu Explore
BJP president JP Nadda offers prayers at Naina Devi temple in Himachal’s Bilaspur

ByAsian News International
Oct 11, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Basking in the success of the BJP’s hat-trick win in the recent Haryana assembly elections, Nadda said he sought blessings for peace in the country “so that we can contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat”.

Bharatiya Janata Party president and Union minister JP Nadda on Friday offered prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur.

BJP chief JP Nadda speaking to the media after offering prayers at Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. (ANI Photo)
BJP chief JP Nadda speaking to the media after offering prayers at Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Basking in the success of the BJP’s hat-trick win in the recent Haryana assembly elections, Nadda said: “Today, I had the fortune to get the blessings of Naina Devi on Shardiya Navratri. We have got new energy to work for the welfare of society after having darshan of the goddess. We sought blessings for peace and the prosperity of the country so that we can contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Devotees gathered in huge numbers at temples to offer prayers during Shardiya Navratri to worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri marks the defeat of demon Mahishasura by the goddess and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, which falls on Saturday.

