BJP roadshow on May 10: Chandigarh Traffic police issue advisory

BJP Lok Sabha nominee Sanjay Tandon will lead a massive roadshow on Friday before filing his nomination papers at the deputy commissioner’s office in Sector 17. The BJP has picked Friday as the nomination day to coincide with Akshaya Tritya and Lord Parshuram Jayanti. (HT file)

The roadshow will kick off at 9 am from the Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 and pass through Sectors 35, 36, 37, 24, 23, 22, 21, 20, 30, 29, 28, 27, 19 and 18, before culminating in Sector 17. The BJP has picked Friday as the nomination day to coincide with Akshaya Tritya and Lord Parshuram Jayanti.

In view of the roadshow, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued an advisory, asking commuters to avoid the designated routes from 9.30 am onwards.

In anticipation of the event, traffic diversions may be implemented at major intersections along Shanti Path, Dakshin Marg, Udyog Path and Madhya Marg.

Furthermore, participants and spectators of the roadshow are urged to refrain from parking or driving their vehicles on cycle tracks, pedestrian pathways or main carriageways. Violators may face strict legal action, including towing away of vehicles.

Later in the evening, BJP national president JP Nadda and Tandon will address a public meeting at the Sector 27 Ramlila ground.