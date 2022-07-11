BJP seen as powerful alternative in Punjab: Union minister Meghwal
: Union minister of state for culture and parliamentary affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Sunday here said that BJP is being seen as a powerful alternative in Punjab as all the other political parties have failed the people of the state.
Meghwal was on a visit to Amritsar as part of efforts to expand the party base for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was recently appointed as the incharge of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur constituencies in the state.
He said the people of Punjab are seeing BJP as a powerful alternative in the state.
“Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took charge, the law and order situation in Punjab has collapsed and goondaism is prevailing. The AAP, which gave the slogan of changing Punjab, is engaged in changing and expanding a family,” he said.
The Union minister said efforts will be made to restart international flights which have been closed for a long time from Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport here. This has been a demand of the people and traders of Punjab for a long time.
Meghwal said that the native village of playback singer Mohammad Rafi would be modernised.
Speaking on the creation of Film City in Punjab, he said that films play an important role in nation building and this subject also comes under his ministry and they will seriously consider it.
Punjab needs investors-friendly environment: Puri
BATHINDA: Union housing development minister Hardeep Puri on Sunday said the Punjab government should strengthen law and order and ensure a friendly environment in the state to woo investors.
Concluding his three-day stay in Bathinda, Puri said he met a cross-section of the people to audit the administrative and political situation in the Bathinda Lok Sabha segment. Puri also held a series of meeting with the BJP leaders and office-bearers to strengthen party’s base in rural areas.
The minister said he assured a delegation of industrialists of the promotion of various industries. Punjab needs investment but in the absence of investor-friendly environment and deteriorating law and order situation, industrialists are moving to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab, he added.
Puri said he has prepared a list of pending Centre-funded projects in the Bathinda LS segment and will take it up with the ministries for the expedition.
-
4 PWD officials suspended for road construction amid heavy rain in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur : The Punjab government has suspended four officials of the public works department (PWD) for carrying out road construction in Hoshiarpur district amid heavy rain. Tarsem Singh (sub-divisional engineer), Vipan Kumar (junior engineer), and junior engineers Parveen Kumar and Jasbir Singh were placed under suspension on Saturday with immediate effect. The road was being built in Sherpur Dako village of Hoshiarpur during the downpour.
-
Batala MLA’s PA, kin among three killed in road mishap
Three persons, including a personal assistant (PA) of Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi and his relative, were killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Batala, which falls in the Gurdaspur district, during the wee hours of Sunday. The victims were identified as Kalsi's PA Updesh Kumar of Dola Nangal village, Gurleen Singh of Delhi, a relative of the MLA, and Sunil Kumar of Batala.
-
Ludhiana| Jewellery worth ₹21 lakh burgled from house in Ranjit Singh Nagar
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a transporter in Ranjit Singh Nagar and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh in the wee hours of Sunday. Closed-circuit television cameras installed in nearby houses showed five suspects walking out of the house. The complainant, Kanwalpreet Singh, said he had returned home around 12.30am and gone straight to sleep. According to the complainant, he incurred a loss of Rs 21 lakh in the burglary.
-
Mattewara textile park raises green hackles
Mattewara: The Punjab government's proposal to set up a mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana's Sekhowal village along the Sutlej has raised the hackles of politicians and area residents. The previous Congress government under chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh mooted the project in July 2020 and the government has already acquired 956.99 acres from nearby villages. The project is being planned between the Sutlej and the Mattewara forest.
-
Apex court may decide fate of Eknath Shinde regime today
The Supreme Court on Monday may hear a clutch of petitions related to the turn of political events in Maharashtra, which may eventually decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime. The state legislature secretariat has issued notices to 53 of the 55 Sena legislators from the Shinde faction and the group loyal to former chief minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray. The legislators will be asked to respond to the allegations.
