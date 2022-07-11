BJP seen as powerful alternative in Punjab: Union minister Meghwal

: Union minister of state for culture and parliamentary affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Sunday here said that BJP is being seen as a powerful alternative in Punjab as all the other political parties have failed the people of the state.

Meghwal was on a visit to Amritsar as part of efforts to expand the party base for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was recently appointed as the incharge of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur constituencies in the state.

He said the people of Punjab are seeing BJP as a powerful alternative in the state.

“Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took charge, the law and order situation in Punjab has collapsed and goondaism is prevailing. The AAP, which gave the slogan of changing Punjab, is engaged in changing and expanding a family,” he said.

The Union minister said efforts will be made to restart international flights which have been closed for a long time from Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport here. This has been a demand of the people and traders of Punjab for a long time.

Meghwal said that the native village of playback singer Mohammad Rafi would be modernised.

Speaking on the creation of Film City in Punjab, he said that films play an important role in nation building and this subject also comes under his ministry and they will seriously consider it.

Punjab needs investors-friendly environment: Puri

BATHINDA: Union housing development minister Hardeep Puri on Sunday said the Punjab government should strengthen law and order and ensure a friendly environment in the state to woo investors.

Concluding his three-day stay in Bathinda, Puri said he met a cross-section of the people to audit the administrative and political situation in the Bathinda Lok Sabha segment. Puri also held a series of meeting with the BJP leaders and office-bearers to strengthen party’s base in rural areas.

The minister said he assured a delegation of industrialists of the promotion of various industries. Punjab needs investment but in the absence of investor-friendly environment and deteriorating law and order situation, industrialists are moving to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab, he added.

Puri said he has prepared a list of pending Centre-funded projects in the Bathinda LS segment and will take it up with the ministries for the expedition.