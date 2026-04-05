BJP stages protest over warehousing official’s suicide, seeks CBI probe

The Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a state-level protest at Hall Gate in Amritsar on Saturday, intensifying its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC). Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, working president Ashwani Sharma, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu along with family members of the victim staging a protest in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Randhawa died by suicide on March 21 after recording a 12-second video message in which he reportedly blamed former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for harassment and intimidation.

Apart from party state president Sunil Jakhar, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh and state working president Ashwani Sharma addressed the party workers.

Jakhar said the party will continue its movement until the family receives justice, adding that all accused, including minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, must be punished.

Jakhar claimed that in another harassment case involving a woman from Tarn Taran district, an AAP MLA was acquitted through a “compromise”, and alleged that the “government is trying to handle this case in a similar manner”.

Jakhar alleged that Punjab is not being run by CM Bhagwant Mann but by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, and that Mann is merely a “nominal CM.”

Referring to the attack on the BJP headquarters, he said such attempts will not deter the party and it will continue its struggle that the killers of a capable officer do not escape, no innocent person is killed in fake encounters, and justice is delivered to the people of Punjab.

Targeting Congress party, Jakhar questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking whether MPs demanding a CBI probe are traitors or those who are refusing to sign such letters after allegedly surrendering before the Mann government are traitors.

Bittu said, “It is concerning that Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Congress, has not signed the letter seeking a CBI probe into this issue. At a time when the bereaved family is crying for justice, such reluctance raises serious questions. It had earlier been agreed that all MPs from Punjab would collectively sign a demand for a CBI inquiry. The Congress must clarify its stand”.

“Equally disappointing is the silence of AAP MPs, who have also refrained from supporting the demand. Justice should rise above political considerations, especially in a case where the family is seeking a fair and transparent investigation”, he said, adding, “Mann should have immediately ordered a CBI inquiry”.

Bittu also highlighted the episode involving Raghav Chadha, alleging that during the 2022 elections, extensive funding was collected across Punjab. “It is now being alleged that some of those industrialists have been elevated to positions of influence and are directly engaging with party leadership,” he added. Along with other leaders, Jakhar also met the grieving family.