BJP stages protests in Mandi against controversial post attacking Kangna Ranaut

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Mandi district headquarters, to condemn “objectionable posts “made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actress and party candidate Kangana Ranaut on social media. Former chief minister (CM) and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur spearheaded the protest in Mandi. (HT FIle)

Former chief minister (CM) and leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, spearheaded the protest, denouncing the Congress’s disrespect towards women and asserting solidarity with Kangana Ranaut.

Addressing the protest rally at Seri Manch in Mandi, Thakur described the Congress leader’s post against actress Kangana Ranuat as an attempt to “demean “women. He said that insult to women will not be tolerated Thakur highlighted the significance of Mandi, often referred to as Chhoti Kashi, as a cultural hub with over 300 temples, and emphasised the sentiment of the local populace, particularly the youth and women, who took to the streets to denounce the indecent remarks made by Congress leaders. Thakur demanded the government to register an FIR against Congress leaders for their remarks

“FIR has not been filed against the person responsible for the inappropriate social media post, despite Shrinate’s claim that it was made by someone else with access to her accounts, “Thakur said, criticising the Congress’s track record on women’s issues, citing past incidents like the Gudiya rape and murder case., 2017.

Thakur who predicted a victory for Kangna Ranaut in the upcoming elections, while he predicted the victory for Kangna in the upcoming elections, adding, “BJP has already filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the party is also examining the legal angles to proceed in this regard.”

The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and infringement of Ranaut’s rights to dignity and decency. The party accused the Congress leaders of attempting to assassinate Ranaut’s character and expressed concern over the Congress’s lack of respect for the law.