 BJP tarnished HP’s culture by starting horse-trading politics: Himachal CM Sukhu - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP tarnished HP’s culture by starting horse-trading politics: Himachal CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 05, 2024 10:24 PM IST

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accuses BJP of tarnishing state's culture with horse-trading politics, urges voters to stop it in upcoming elections.

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday lashed out at the BJP and said that the party has tarnished the culture of the state by starting horse-trading politics in Himachal Pradesh.

Himacgal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Shimla candidate Vinod Sultanpuri with Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Paror, Kangra, on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Himacgal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Shimla candidate Vinod Sultanpuri with Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Paror, Kangra, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu, who was addressing an election rally in Kasauli assembly constituency, said after betraying the party, six former Congress MLAs were sold in the political market and now it is the responsibility of the voters of the state to put a complete stop to horse-trading politics. “If the politics of horse trading is not taught a lesson now, it will continue in the future also. Congress does not have money power, but manpower is the strength of the party,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Congress candidate from Shimla Lok Sabha seat Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi and district solan congress president Shiv Kumar Sharma and other party officials were present.

The CM said this is an election (LS polls) to save the democracy and in the coming polls, the voters of the state will punish the BJP for stealing one Rajya Sabha seat and will give all four Lok Sabha seats to the Congress party. “The tainted people (six rebels) have cheated the public and played with public sentiments,” he added.

He said while being the chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur slept for five years and opened the doors for thieves. “By closing them, the present government has earned additional revenue of 2,200 crore and the economy of the state has improved by twenty percent. Now public money is being distributed among the public,” he said.

Sukhu said during the floods last year, BJP leaders turned their backs on the disaster affected families of the state. “I requested the BJP leaders to go to Delhi and bring financial help to the disaster affected people but they did not do so. The state government gave a package of 4,500 crore from its own resources to rehabilitate the disaster affected people,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP tarnished HP’s culture by starting horse-trading politics: Himachal CM Sukhu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On