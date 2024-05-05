BJP tarnished HP’s culture by starting horse-trading politics: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday lashed out at the BJP and said that the party has tarnished the culture of the state by starting horse-trading politics in Himachal Pradesh. Himacgal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Shimla candidate Vinod Sultanpuri with Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Paror, Kangra, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu, who was addressing an election rally in Kasauli assembly constituency, said after betraying the party, six former Congress MLAs were sold in the political market and now it is the responsibility of the voters of the state to put a complete stop to horse-trading politics. “If the politics of horse trading is not taught a lesson now, it will continue in the future also. Congress does not have money power, but manpower is the strength of the party,” he said.

Congress candidate from Shimla Lok Sabha seat Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi and district solan congress president Shiv Kumar Sharma and other party officials were present.

The CM said this is an election (LS polls) to save the democracy and in the coming polls, the voters of the state will punish the BJP for stealing one Rajya Sabha seat and will give all four Lok Sabha seats to the Congress party. “The tainted people (six rebels) have cheated the public and played with public sentiments,” he added.

He said while being the chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur slept for five years and opened the doors for thieves. “By closing them, the present government has earned additional revenue of ₹2,200 crore and the economy of the state has improved by twenty percent. Now public money is being distributed among the public,” he said.

Sukhu said during the floods last year, BJP leaders turned their backs on the disaster affected families of the state. “I requested the BJP leaders to go to Delhi and bring financial help to the disaster affected people but they did not do so. The state government gave a package of ₹4,500 crore from its own resources to rehabilitate the disaster affected people,” he added.