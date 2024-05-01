BJP trying to change constitution: Selja

Haryana Congress leaders on Tuesday showed a united face during a road show by Sirsa party candidate Kumari Selja. The presence of Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh were also present in the roadshow. (PTI)

The roadshow passed through four assembly segments- Fatehabad, Ratia, Tohana and Narwana on Tuesday evening. Former Fatehabad MLA Prahlad Singh Gilakhera and former Haryana minister Sampat Singh, both close confidantes of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with former Haryana deputy chief minister Chander Mohan Bishnoi, former Tohana MLA and ex JJP state chief Nishan Singh and many other leaders joined Selja’s road show.

Addressing a gathering, former Haryana Congress state chief Selja said the Indian Constitution protects the fundamental rights of every person but the BJP government is trying to change this constitution.

“BJP leaders are claiming that they need 400 seats to change the constitution but their leader’s statement ascertains that they are losing election and they won’t cross 200 seats this time. In Haryana, Congress will secure victory in all nine seats and the Kurukshetra seat will be won by the Aam Aadmi party. There is huge resentment in public across the state. The next government in Haryana will be formed by the Congress with a thumping majority,” she added.

Attacking the Haryana government over drug abuse, former MP Selja said that the youth are grappling with drug abuse and the state government has failed to keep a tab on drug peddlers.

“ The parents are complaining about the rise in drug cases in Sirsa parliamentary seat but the Haryana government is in deep slumber. The BJP leaders are making derogatory statements which divide society on caste, religion and region lines but the Congress party is raising issues of unemployment, inflation, poor condition of farmers and labourers, drug abuse, crime against women etc. The youths of Haryana are grief-stricken after the government introduced the Agniveer scheme, which shattered the dreams of our youths,” Selja said.

In Bhiwani, Bansi Lal’s grandson, son-in-law join Rao Dan’s canvassing

Anirudh Choudhry, grand-son of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and his son-in-law Sombir Singh Sheoran, ex-MLA from Loharu joined the canvassing of party candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Rao Dan Singh. Bansi Lal’s younger son Surender Singh’s wife Kiran Choudhry, an MLA from Tosham was upset after party denied ticket to her daughter Shruti Choudhry and duo was canvassing in the parliamentary seat without joining Rao Dan in the canvassing.

Talking to the media in Bhiwani, Rao Dan Singh said that he had started his canvasing after paying tributes to former CM Bansi Lal and Surender Singh by visiting their native village Golagarh in Bhiwani.

“I met Kiran Choudhry also and she assured me of support. There is no rift in the party and we will unite to fight this election and the INDIA bloc will secure victory in all 10 seats in Haryana,” he added.

On being asked about Kiran Choudhry calling her ‘land mafia’, Rao Dan Singh said that there are no such charges against him and he has always done clean politics.

Bansi Lal’s grand-son Anirudh Choudhry, who is the son of former MLA Ranbir Mahendra said that the Congress workers are standing behind Rao Dan Singh and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“The party can give ticket to only one person and now our focus is to win this seat and get rid of BJP’s misgovernance,” he added.