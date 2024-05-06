BJP trying to garner votes by dividing country, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday held a roadshow in Kharar in support of party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang during a roadshow in Kharar on Sunday. (HT photo)

Kang was accompanied by state cabinet ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Anmol Gagan Maan, besides Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Scores of party workers, including local leaders and councillors, joined the roadshow with their supporters to show the party’s strength.

While Kharar MLA and minister Anmol Gagan Maan reached Kharar around 5 pm, the chief minister reached the venue around 5.45 pm.

Addressing the gathering, the CM condemned the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming it illegal.

He promised to fulfil his 2022 assembly election guarantee of paying ₹1,000 to women in Punjab every month and reducing electricity rates for the industry, along with interest-free loans for new startups.

“We are seeking votes on the basis of our performance in the past two years. Our government gave free electricity, employed 43,000 youths on merit, provided water to every field and worked to uplift health, education and industry infrastructure and thus we are getting massive support from the voters,” the CM said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann said, “We are not seeking votes by threatening people that they will lose their mangal sutra. As the BJP cannot seek votes on the basis of education, health, development and employment generation, they want to garner votes by dividing the country.”

Mann also targeted SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for betraying Punjab and accusing him of making false promises.

Meanwhile, Kang denied any competition from his rivals in this election, claiming that all other parties had underperformed in Punjab and thus people had lost faith in their leaders.

“Whenever Congress and SAD leaders came to power, they just worked for their own interest or monetary gains, while the state reeled under huge debt. If given a chance, I will ensure the overall development of Kharar and Mohali, and will bring all required monetary and development packages for these areas with the help of the Punjab CM,” Kang said.

Meanwhile, Mohali police remained on their toes to ensure security amid CM’s rally and avoid any untoward incident. Police also restrained a few protesters who were trying to reach the CM.

Other than heavy police deployment, cops also barricaded a few roads falling on the rally’s route, including a road towards Rodi Sahib gurdwara in Kharar and a section of road under the Kharar-Ropar flyover near Katani Sweets. Consequently, commuters were forced to take longer routes to reach their destination, though traffic police were seen clearing the road for commuters to limit harassment due to blockades.