BJP turned blind eye to drug menace: Himachal minister Shandil

Health minister Dhani Ram Shandil lashed out at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accusing the predecessor government in the state of turning blind eye to the prevalent drug menace in Himachal Pradesh. Health and family welfare minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil (File)

Health and family welfare minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil in a press statement said, “Unlike the previous BJP government, which conveniently turned a blind eye to the drug menace, we (Congress) were actively cracking down on drug mafia and ensuring strict action in coordination with the state police and other relevant agencies.”

“To further tighten the noose around drug peddlers, he said the state government was considering to introducing the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act in the upcoming assembly session. This legislation would ensure even stricter action against drug-related crimes. The government would not tolerate drug dealers and we were fully committed to making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state,” said Shandil.

He said that the previous BJP government did not introduce strict laws nor took any serious action against drug cartels. “In fact, BJP’s entire tenure saw the PIT-NDPS Act gathering dust and was completely ignored. However, within just four months of coming to power, the present government has issued the notification and began taking strong action against the drug mafia,” said Shandil.

“The legal provision allows authorities to detain repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking and prevent them from endangering society. So far, the competent authority has already presented 81 cases under this Act,” said Shandil while listing action taken by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

He said in the last three years, assets worth ₹16 crore illegally accumulated through drug trade have been seized, with ₹9 crore worth of property confiscated just last year, which was a stark contrast to BJP’s inaction during their tenure.

“In 2024 alone, 2,515 individuals were arrested under the NDPS Act, with major strides taken to dismantle the drug trafficking network. For the first time in Himachal’s history, large-scale raids were conducted across 40-50 locations, leading to significant drug seizures,” he added.

The Minister said to reinforce our efforts, the Cabinet has recently approved the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) dedicated to tackling the drug problem. This STF would have the necessary authority to take decisive action and curb the growing drug menace.