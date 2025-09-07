BJP used every possible trick to grab power: Deepender Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday inaugurated the district Congress committee office in Raipur Rani and addressed party workers. He congratulated newly appointed district Congress president Sanjay Chauhan and thanked the party’s top leadership for strengthening the organisation under the “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.” The MP strongly criticised the state government’s handling of unemployment, drug menace, poor law and order, broken roads and failing sanitation systems.

Hooda accused the BJP of manipulating the Haryana assembly elections by colluding with the election commission. “Public sentiment was clearly in favour of the Congress, but the BJP used every possible trick to grab power. There was large-scale vote rigging and manipulation of voter lists,” he alleged. “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has already exposed the evidence of vote theft before the nation,” Hooda said, asserting that Congress will continue to raise people’s issues from streets to Parliament.

He demanded urgent relief measures for flood-affected areas, including special girdawari for farmers, compensation of at least ₹50,000 per acre, and assessment of damage to houses and shops.

Hooda also attacked the government over what he termed the “BPL card-for-votes scam.” He alleged that before the 2024 elections, the BJP increased BPL cards from 27 lakh to 51 lakh, pushing 75% of Haryana’s population below the poverty line, only to cancel over 10 lakh cards after elections. “This was a clear fraud to woo voters,” he said.

Stressing the role of opposition, Hooda noted that BJP secured only half a percent more votes than Congress in the assembly polls. “We will fight for people’s rights both inside and outside the legislature,” he declared. The event was attended by Congress MLAs, senior leaders and a large number of local workers.