BJP vows ‘wiping out terrorism’, return, rehab of Pandits in J&K poll manifesto

Doling out sops to the people of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of assembly polls, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday promised safe return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir under “Tika Lal Taploo Visthapit Samaj Punarvas Yojana”. BJP released its J&K poll manifesto in Jammu (File)

“We also intend to have a commission that would go into the exodus and killings of the Pandits,” Shah said, adding. “We have officially given the status of internally displaced to the Pandits. Now, under the Pandit Tika Lal Taploo scheme, a detailed plan will be made for complete rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits.”

Releasing Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto in Jammu, Shah listed a 25-point programme for Jammu and Kashmir to make it “developed, peaceful and prosperous” region.

Taploo, an advocate of the high court and BJP leader, was assassinated by the terrorists on September 13, 1989 in Srinagar, the first such political killing of a Pandit leader that sparked fears among the community, which eventually fled Kashmir.

Shah also promised to wipe out terrorism and separatists to make J&K “a new leader in development and progress in the nation”.

The manifesto also assures a white paper to ensure accountability for all victims of terrorism via fast track cases, bring justice to victims and ensure rule of law in the region.

It further promised free and fair census, unlike yesteryears, thereby ensuring proper decision making, focusing on inclusive development with targeted interventions for marginalised communities.