BJP will do anything to grab power: Priyanka Gandhi in Himachal

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said he attempted to topple a democratically elected government in Himachal. Congress’ Kangra candidate Anand Sharma (extreme left), general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (centre) and senior leader Asha Kumari (extreme right) at a campaign rally in Chamba, Himachal. (HT Photo)

“When you chose the present Congress government, you voted for a change and we take pride in it. PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to topple your elected government through corruption. Is this honesty? Do you call this true politics? Do you think a PM who conspired against your state government elected by you has any respect for you?” she said during an election rally in Chamba in support of the party candidate Anand Sharma.

The leader also reminded the voters about the assembly bypolls, “If a government is formed in your state that is not honest and does not respect you, what will you say? You are going to elect an MP, but six bypolls are also being held on the same day, and the future of your state government depends on them.”

“It is important to understand that all the BJP leaders, from the PM to their candidates here, have only one aim: to hold onto power. Be it through corruption, toppling governments, misleading you, or distracting you in the name of God — they will do anything for power,” she said.

Priyanka said Himachal was known as “veerbhumi (land of brave)” because it sends soldiers to our army to safeguard the country at the borders. Many soldiers from Himachal have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“The Agniveer scheme is a result of this kind of politics. To run such a politics, PM Modi and other leaders need a lot of money, which comes from big billionaires. All the policies framed during the last ten years of the Modi government have favoured these billionaires,” she said, adding that they have even categorised the martyrs through the Agniveer scheme.

Modi favours big billionaires

Priyanka also raked up the issue of the Old Pension Scheme, saying, “The Modi government says they do not have money, yet they waive off the loans of big billionaires. This is part of the politics that runs for power and to benefit big billionaires.”

Attacks BJP over disaster

In Shahpur, Kangra, Priyanka Gandhi while addressing the election rally, hit out at the Centre’s response to the monsoon disaster that ravaged the state last year.

“Disaster struck the state which impacted the lives of people drastically. Lives were lost and properties were washed away. Our government in the state and its leaders stood by the people and did not stop till the disaster was over. At the same time, PM Modi did not even visit the state once, despite calling Himachal his second home,” she said.

Meanwhile, addressing the rally at Shahpur in Kangra, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government in the last 15 months had eliminated corruption, implemented OPS and created jobs.

“In the previous BJP government, Jai Ram Thakur slept for five years and kept looting the state treasury”, he said, adding that the present state government has also started the process of filling 22,000 posts in the government sector.