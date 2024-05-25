'Save Constitution': Priyanka Gandhi's children cast their vote in Delhi | Watch

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son and daughter, Raihan Rajiv Vadra and Miraya Vadra, cast their votes in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Delhi on Saturday, May 25 Lok Sabha election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi's children cast their vote at polling booth in Delhi

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the brother-sister duo – who are first-time voters – can be seen standing in the queue at a polling booth in the national capital.

After exercising their franchise, the Congress leader's children urged people to vote. “I think this is a very important election. I urge all youth to vote to save our Constitution and to vote in a way that brings positive change,” Raihan Rajiv told ANI.

Meanwhile, Miraya said, “I urge everybody to come out and vote. Don't sit idle and make a change.”

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election began at 7am on Saturday morning in eight states and Union Territories (UTs) spread across 58 constituencies - eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

The voting is set to conclude by 6 pm. The results of the Lok Sabha election will be declared on June 4.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 11.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women, and 5,120 individuals of the third gender.

Meanwhile, a total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

Some of the key candidates include BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, BJP’s Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, Congress’ Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, among others.

In Delhi, the BJP and AAP-Congress alliances are witnessing a riveting contest. The national capital comprises seven Lok Sabha constituencies: New Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk.

In the North East Delhi constituency, two-time MP Manoj Tiwari of the BJP is pitted against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, while in North West Delhi, Congress's Udit Raj is taking on BJP's Yogendra Chandolia.

In New Delhi, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj - Sushma Swaraj's daughter - is contesting the election against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, while Kuldeep Kumar of the AAP is in the fray from East Delhi and will face off with BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

(With inputs from ANI)