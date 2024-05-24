Delhi Lok Sabha Election: Voting date, candidates in fray, schedule| All you need to know

The national capital will vote for all seven seats in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, May 25. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a repeat of 2014 and 2019 when it won all seven seats on both occasions.



Both AAP and Congress are contesting on four and three seats respectively, both being members of the opposition INDIA bloc. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is out on interim bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, also sought votes for AAP and Congress candidates.



ALSO READ: Delhi Lok Sabha elections on May 25: Know about the changes in metro, bus routes A pink booth being set up by NDMC on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Navyug School, Vinay Marg, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule

Voting will take place across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi from 7 am to 6 pm. The chief electoral officer said there will be 13,641 polling stations across Delhi. Out of these, 2,891 polling stations identified as critical will undergo direct monitoring. A total of 162 candidates are in the fray for the crucial polls in Delhi with the maximum contesting from the North East Delhi constituency.

Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies and key candidates

Delhi comprises seven Lok Sabha constituencies-New Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk.



The North East Delhi constituency is among the keenly watched seats in this election. Two-time MP Manoj Tiwari of the BJP is pitted against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Tiwari secured 53.90 per cent of the votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit.



In Chandni Chowk, BJP's Praveen Khandelwal is facing Congress veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal for the seat held by the saffron party's Harsh Vardhan since 2014. In 2019, Harsh Vardhan defeated Agarwal with over 8 per cent vote margin.



North West Delhi is witnessing Congress's Udit Raj taking on BJP's Yogendra Chandolia. The seat, which came into existence in 2008 following delimitation, is a reserved one and has the second largest number of voters at 25,67,423. It comprises Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangloi, Mangol Puri and Rohini assembly segments.



In New Delhi, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj is contesting election against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti. Kuldeep Kumar of Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray from East Delhi and will face off with BJP's Harsh Malhotra while AAP's Mahabal Mishra is pitted against Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP from West Delhi.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP is in the fray from South Delhi while AAP has fielded Sahiram Pahalwan from there.



(With agency inputs)