Friday, May 24, 2024
Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: How to find polling booth, name on voter list online | Step-by-Step guide

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 6: All seven seats will vote in the capital. Here are steps to find your polling booth and verify name on voter list online.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on Saturday. Before going for polling, voters are advised to check their names in voter list beforehand to avoid any last-minute confusion.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 6: A voter's finger is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot at a polling station.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 6: A voter's finger is marked with indelible ink after casting a ballot at a polling station.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: How to locate your polling booth

To find your polling booth, you need to know your EPIC number. The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC) acts as your voter ID, and the EPIC number is the 10-digit unique identifier located on the front of the card. Follow these steps to locate your polling booth.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: How to check your name in voter list

You can verify your name on the voter list online in three different ways via the website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

Using personal details

1. Choose your State and preferred language.

2. Fill in your details such as Name, Middle Name, Surname, Date of Birth, Age, Gender, Relatives’ Name, and Last Name.

3. Enter your District and Assembly constituency.

4. Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Search’.

Using mobile number

1. Select your language and state.

2. Enter your registered mobile number and captcha code.

3. Click on ‘Send OTP’ to receive a one-time password.

4. Enter the OTP and click on ‘Search’.

Using EPIC number

1. Select your language.

2. Enter your EPIC number and the captcha code.

3. Click on ‘Search’.

What is polling times for the sixth phase voting?

Voting will kick off at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. The average number of contesting candidates per parliamentary constituency in the fifth phase is 18, as per the ECI.

Lok Sabha elections phase 6: 889 candidates in fray

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday that a total of 889 candidates from eight States and Union Territories (UTs) are set to compete in phase six of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Saturday.

This includes 20 candidates for the adjourned poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir, as stated by the poll body.

