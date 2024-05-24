Delhi Lok Sabha elections on May 25: Know about the changes in metro, bus routes

Delhi Lok Sabha elections: As Delhi goes to poll on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have announced special measures. Delhi Lok Sabha elections: The DMRC announced that all metro lines in the capital will be operational from 4am onwards tomorrow. (PTI)

Earlier this week, the DMRC announced that all metro lines in the capital will be operational from 4am onwards tomorrow.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It said that this is being done so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail services of the metro. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

“This move is aimed at easing commuting challenges for election duty personnel, enabling them to reach their designated polling stations on time and fulfil their electoral responsibilities efficiently,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC also added that trains till 6am will operate in the gaps of 30 minutes. “The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, normal Metro trains services will run throughout the day.”

Delhi voting day: DTC announces additional bus service



Earlier, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) announced that additional bus services will begin running on May 25 from 4am on 35 routes.

Along with this, Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS) will also run its bus services on 46 routes.

The routes are planned to make it easy for employees, security personnel, and officers living in far-off locations in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi's border areas, to reach the polling stations in the national capital.

Also Read | Delhi poll body releases final list of candidates: 162 in fray for seven Lok Sabha seats

The bus routes include — Tikri Border to Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur to Auchandi Border, Azadpur to Qutub Garh, Lampur Border to Azadpur, Dahisra Border to Mori Gate, Loni Gol Chakkar to Shivaji Stadium, Harsh Vihar to Central Terminal, Anand Vihar ISBT to Avantika/Rohini, Anand Vihar to Uttam Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 to Dhaula Kuan, Noida Sector-34 to ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Badarpur Border to Mori Gate, Badarpur Border to Shahbad Mohammadpur, Aya Nagar to Badarpur Border, Kapashera Border to Mori Gate, Nanakhedi Border to Tilak Nagar, Shikarpur, Daurala, and Dhansa Border to Tilak Nagar, Mehrauli to New Delhi Railway Station, Uttam Nagar to Mori Gate, Badarpur to Anand Vihar ISBT, Chhatarpur Metro Station to New Delhi Railway Station, Najafgarh to Nehru Place, Jahangirpuri to Nizamuddin Railway Station, and Avantika to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Delhi elections: All you need to know

Delhi will vote in a single phase on all seven Lok Sabha seats on May 25, with a fierce contest between the BJP and the INDIA bloc, comprising the AAP and Congress. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on June 4.

The Aam Aadmi Party joined hands with the Congress to contest Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.