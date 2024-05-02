 BJP will get public’s answer on June 4: Himachal CM Sukhu - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
BJP will get public’s answer on June 4: Himachal CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 02, 2024 07:02 AM IST

CM Sukhu, while talking to the media in Nadaun in Hamirpur, said that Jai Ram should be patient as BJP will get the public’s answer on June

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is trying to get power with the help of lies and fear, but this is not possible.

CM Sukhu, while talking to the media in Nadaun in Hamirpur, said that Jai Ram should be patient as BJP will get the public’s answer on June 4. “If PM Narendra Modi can leave Gujarat and contest elections from Varanasi, then why cannot former Union minister Anand Sharma contest from Kangra Lok Sabha seat? He is a resident of Shimla and the entire state is his home,” Sukhu said.

Sukhu said it was a matter of great happiness that Anand Sharma got the ticket from Kangra. “He has a good grasp and understanding of national and international issues and is a nationally known face. Himachal will benefit if his voice is echoed in the Parliament. Anand Sharma, when he was a Union minister in the former UPA government and has brought several major projects to Kangra,” he said.

“The three BJP MPs failed to get a special relief package from the central government during the biggest natural disaster in the history of the state. Sharma will bring a special package for Himachal by playing an important role in the Congress government formed at the Centre,” Sukhu added.

Congress’s fight in Himachal is against sell-out MLAs and those who murder the democracy. “Six former Congress MLAs have definitely been bought by BJP. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram is trumpeting lies, his secret has been exposed among the public. Whoever has served the public will get a chance to come to power again,” he said.

