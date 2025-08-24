BJP will hold more camps in Punjab to deliver benefits of central schemes: Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the party will continue to hold camps across Punjab to deliver the benefits of central government welfare schemes to households, with 10 such camps planned across the state on Sunday as well. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar (center) during a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar said these camps were aimed at making people aware of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat Health Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Labour Cards, Vishwakarma Yojana, while also providing access to these facilities.

Jakhar claimed that the Punjab government was depriving people of their rights, as central schemes were not being made available at service centres, and it had also failed in delivering its own schemes.

He alleged that more than 8 lakh Registration Certificates (RCs) and an equal number of driving licences were pending in Punjab. Further, 12.5 lakh farmers had been excluded from the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and 35 lakh people aged above 70 had been deprived of health insurance benefits.

On the other hand, at the BJP camp held on Friday at Raipura, Jakhar claimed, 65 individuals received Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards worth ₹5 lakh each, despite attempts to block their access. Additionally, 42 women filled forms under the Vishwakarma Yojana at the camp.

He said he was also present at the camp to create awareness among people and this service demonstrates BJP’s commitment to public welfare: “We can even go door-to-door to inform people about these schemes, but due to the Punjab government’s hurdles, people are not getting facilities on time.”